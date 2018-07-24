Tue July 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nadal sitting pretty atop ATP rankings

PARIS: Rafael Nadal remains top of the ATP tennis world rankings with the 32-year-old 17-time Grand Slam winner enjoying a comfortable margin over his eternal rival the Swiss Roger

Federer.

Serb Novak Djokovic is in 10th position, after turning round from a long slump as a swathe of American tournaments swing into view ahead of the US Open starting late August.

ATP standings at July 23:

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,310 pts

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 7,080

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5,665

4. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 5,395

5. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4,655

6. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4,610

7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,905

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,665 (+1)

9. John Isner (USA) 3,490 (-1)

10. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3,355.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar