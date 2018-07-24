Tue July 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Man strangles sister-in-law

A man killed his 34-year-old sister-in-law over a domestic dispute in the Manawan police limits on Monday. The victim was identified as Shakila Bibi, the wife of Shaukat Ali, a resident of Kot Kamboh, Manawan. She is survived by a widower and four children. Police said the victim had exchanged some harsh words with her brother-in-law Arshad.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar