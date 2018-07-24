Man strangles sister-in-law

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man killed his 34-year-old sister-in-law over a domestic dispute in the Manawan police limits on Monday. The victim was identified as Shakila Bibi, the wife of Shaukat Ali, a resident of Kot Kamboh, Manawan. She is survived by a widower and four children. Police said the victim had exchanged some harsh words with her brother-in-law Arshad.
A man killed his 34-year-old sister-in-law over a domestic dispute in the Manawan police limits on Monday. The victim was identified as Shakila Bibi, the wife of Shaukat Ali, a resident of Kot Kamboh, Manawan. She is survived by a widower and four children. Police said the victim had exchanged some harsh words with her brother-in-law Arshad.
Comments