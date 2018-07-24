Man strangles sister-in-law

A man killed his 34-year-old sister-in-law over a domestic dispute in the Manawan police limits on Monday. The victim was identified as Shakila Bibi, the wife of Shaukat Ali, a resident of Kot Kamboh, Manawan. She is survived by a widower and four children. Police said the victim had exchanged some harsh words with her brother-in-law Arshad.