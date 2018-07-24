Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Scattered rain was observed in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials at Met said seasonal low lay over Northwest Balochistan while monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue in coming days.

They predicted rain-thundershower with gusty winds was expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Bannu, D.I.Khan, Multan, D.G Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Zhob divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. They predicted that heavy falls were also expected at few places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Islamabad and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country. In Lahore, scattered rain was observed in various areas including Township, Green Town, Johar Town, Walton, Defence, Davis Road, Shalimar, Gawalmandi, Railway Station and etc are localities where rain was reported.