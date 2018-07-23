CJP takes notice of judge’s speech

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar Sunday took a serious notice of a speech delivered by the Islamabad High Court’s Judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui at the Rawalpindi Bar Association in which he alleged interference by the intelligence agencies in judicial matters.

Hearing human rights cases at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry, the chief justice observed that he was disappointed at the reported statement of the Islamabad High Court’s judge and dispelled the impression of interference in judicial matter.

The chief justice observed that the judiciary was independent and no one could dare dictate it.He further observed that judges believed in the rule of law and delivered judgments under the law and the Constitution.

He observed that the reported statement of Justice Siddiqui was unacceptable and shall be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law and all facts shall be brought before the nation.

The chief justice dispelled the impression and summoned complete record from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority of the reported speech of IHC judge.

Meanwhile, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release said: “An honourable judge of Islamabad High Court of Pakistan has levelled serious allegations against the state institutions including honourable judiciary and the premier state intelligence agency.

“In order to safeguard the sanctity and credibility of the state institutions, Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan has been requested to initiate an appropriate process to ascertain the veracity of the allegations and take actions accordingly.”

Also, Justice Shaukat Siddiqui Sunday requested the chief justice to constitute a judicial commission to probe into his assertions.

In a letter written to the CJP, Justice Siddiqui said a commission be formed with a retired or serving judge as its head.

He added that the judge should not be someone who took oath under the Provisional Constitutional Order initiated by former military dictator Pervez Musharraf.