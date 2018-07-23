Eight PML-N activists booked for torturing family for supporting PTI

TOBA TEK SINGH: Chuttiana police on Sunday booked eight PML-N activists of Chak 301/GB under sections 452, 354, 337, 148 and 149 for allegedly torturing a family, attacking their house, kidnapping one of them and tearing clothes of three women for supporting the PTI.

Complainant Adnan Shafi in his application to the police said that he and other PTI workers had displayed a PTI candidate’s banner on their house.

He alleged that accused PML-N activists Ashar, Majid, Abdul Samad, Asif, Irfan, Shahroz and Abdul Razzaq attacked and injured him, his brothers Imran and Shafiq, his father Shafi, his sister Misbah, mother Mukhtaran Bibi and his sister-in-law Iqra Perveen.

The complainant alleged that the accused persons also tore clothes of all three women and abducted his brother Shafiq. Adnan alleged that the accused also tortured his abducted brother Shafiq who was later thrown in fields in unconscious condition. Later, the police said that the DHQ Hospital doctors confirmed torture on men and women.