IIU extends admission date

Islamabad : The International Islamic University has extended the last date to apply online for admission until July 26.

According to the university’s admission office, more than 70,000 people, both men and women, have applied in more than 100 degree programmes of various departments of all nine faculties.

It said the admission date had been extended keeping in view a large number of requests to provide an opportunity to the students, who had not applied yet.

The admission office said the university had offered admissions in BS, MPhil and PhD programmes of nine faculties, including Social Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, Management Sciences, International institute for Islamic Economics, Arabic, Usuluddin, Languages and Literature, Engineering and Technology, and Shariah and Law.

It said the people could apply for admission by visiting the IIU’s website, while men could call on 051-9019567 and women on 051-9019327 for guidance.