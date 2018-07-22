Eye light is not the light of the heart Wijdan

Everything has its existence in the universe with antagonism and contradiction which decides its unique identity such as light with dark, sunshine with shade, good with bad, comfort with discomfort, ability with disability and sadness with happiness. Similarly, many conflicting forces are in harmony with each other. Every moment they are trying to dominate each other. The most powerful forces are heart and brain whose decisions affect humanity towards construction or destruction. These forces form human trends being not just two powerful forces but there two separate letters of thought that exist in the body of human beings. They try to run the system according to their school of thought. It is not possible for any human being to move forward in life by keeping the two forces at the level of equality.

Strength is never convinced nor compromised; therefore talking about balance is just like dreaming. In the history of thousand years, such a process could still not be compromised which could lead in amalgam of both. Each state has a capital; the human being is also like a state. One of the mind or heart becomes a capital and runs the state system according to its preferences. Here one must be ruled by the ruler. In other words, one is more effective and second only as advisor; sometimes his advices are considered and often ignored.

The effect of heart and mind, dominance and slavery affects the whole environment as well as the whole world because the state of heart spreads love and goodness in the universe. It makes collective life more sensible and satisfied by increasing awareness and decreasing mass suffering. Those who make the heart capital and ruler of their life, they are lovers of good and spiritual happiness. They consider the inner awareness as leader instead of visible observation. The followers of this school give priority to the ‘Wijdan’ (intuition) rather than the wisdom and understanding. Spirituality belongs to both self and universe. Rays of knowledge reveal the origin of each item. ‘Wijdan’ receives complete consultation of the inner eye, the soul, rather than the visible eyes. There are boundaries of understanding while ‘Wijdan’ is not bound to any border. It also takes care of those worlds that have not yet discovered by any rationale and scientific knowledge. Scientific studies are also subject to spiritual experiments. Observing is only limited to mind, there is never a tent of tremendous invention. When it provides spiritual help, it is able to see objects from different angles. It struggles to find harmony and differences. Spiritual knowledge is subject to feelings and emotions rather than pen, book and words. It is not possible to teach it in a conventional way because it is related to heart and does not go with arguments, ideas and scenes, but it is only possible when the heart is clean and transparent like mirror.

The Sufi is the inhabitant of inner world and is believes in the rule of heart. There are many similar values in Sufi’s personality and heart. The heart’s work is to clean as it receives dirty blood from the whole body and circulates it after cleaning. Life is dependent on this principle and at any moment if heart stops working, life comes to an end. For this work the heart does not demand anything because it is designed by nature to filter filth and distribute happiness. The Sufi does the same thing; he is not confined to his inner self but takes responsibility to clean the entire society. He does not consider anyone bad or less but embraces sinner and the wrongdoer. Instead of the remedies, the control of evil forces prevails from his actions.

Sufi believes in sharing and serving. Life is the most precious thing for him because it is created by his beloved Creator. He loves every soul and tries to improve it. He brings the destructive forces present in the body on the path of construction. In this way, he is on the great mission of making the universe a peaceful place. He suffers and provides relief to others. He has no specific personal wish or demand nor expects any favor in return. The struggle for goodness and love for living beings is the beauty of his nature.

Speaking about brain on the other hand, it offers a map of heart control system. The brain is a spokesperson of materialism, realism and wisdom. The world of materialism is the world of grades, standards and power. Here instead of someone’s spiritual abilities, vision, intelligence and devotion he is treated according to his grades, wealth and status in the society. Man is known according to his position, power, honor and dishonor. Since thousands of years, the so called scholars flirted with the masses on these stigmas while the poets, philosophers, Sufi and preaches of good live in hearts forever.

Socrates body collapsed but his soul remained, his words come true, his conversations take the status of idioms. The opponents who oppose the blessed Bulhey Shah are diminished, but the message of Bulhey Shah spread out everywhere. So in this fantasy world they are successful who value the heart’s orders by following spirituality and the intellect is subdued. Then the human being devotes his life for universal harmony and happiness. Heart of the Sufi is clean like a mirror, and it shows God’s reflection. Heart is just like a room but owing to countless desires, we fill it with unnecessary things and cannot find place to rest in.

Let’s start cleaning our heart from these messes and make it like a mirror. Let’s try to make the light of heart to lead the light of eye to understand yourself and the world.

Surely the truth of the universe will open on us as Allama Iqbal says: Ask for a seeing Heart from the God Because the eye light is not the light of heart