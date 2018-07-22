Medical colleges entrance test on Sept 16

LAHORE : Punjab Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Secretary Saqib Zafar chaired a meeting of provincial admission committee for MDCAT, MBBS and BDS at his office here on Saturday.

According to a handout, the committee approved the schedule for entrance test for admission to medical and dental colleges in Punjab.

It was announced that the test would be held on 16 September in 13 cities simultaneously for which an advertisement would be published in the newspapers on 05 August to inform the students.

University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore will organise the test. Online registration for the test would be carried out from 08 to 27 August, whereas the result of the test would be announced on 28 September.

University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Prof Mehmood Shaukat, Surgeon General of Pakistan Lt Gen Zahid Hameed, Prof Tariq Rafi, Prof Rakhshanda, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Salman Shahid, Deputy Secretary Medical Education and others attended the meeting.

LGH: Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Secretary Saqib Zafar visited Lahore General Hospital and Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences on Saturday.

According to a handout, Saqib visited different departments of the hospital including medical and surgical emergency, operation theaters, ICU, indoor wards, MRI and laboratory. He went to the patients and inquired after their health as well as the facilities being provided at the hospital.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Agha Shabir Ali, Medical Superintendent Dr Mehmood Salah-ud-Din, nursing superintendent and others were present on the occasion.

The secretary reviewed the cleanliness condition in the hospital especially in the washrooms. He ordered to the staff to follow one patient one attendant policy in order to avoid rush in the emergency ward.

He also directed to hospital administration to construct more sheds for the attendants of the patients.