NAB gets 14-day remand of Fawad Hassan

ByOur correspondent

LAHORE : An accountability court on Saturday extended 14-day physical remand of Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to former prime minister, to National Accountability Bureau.

NAB officials produced Fawad, accused in Ashiana Iqbal Housing project scam,

before the court under strict security arrangements and pleaded the court to extend his physical remand. The court, accepting the NAB plea, extended the physical remand of the accused for 14 days.

Previously, the NAB prosecution informed the court that Fawad was arrested by NAB on charges of misusing his authority as being the secretary implementation of former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and caused a huge loss to the national exchequer.

The prosecutor alleged that Fawad after suspending the contract played his role in awarding the same contract to Casa Developers against high rate of Rs 4 billion. They said the project was initially given to M/s Chaudhary Latif against very low price of Rs 1.5 billion. The government, the prosecutor said, had to pay Rs 6 million as fine to the successful bidder due to cancellation of his contract.

The “illegal actions” taken by Fawad Hassan Fawad delayed the project and multiplied its cost, prosecutor added.