Hospitals to be on high alert on election day

Islamabad : All government hospitals of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will remain on high alert on the election day (July 25) to meet any emergency.

This will happen in line with a formal request of the Pakistan Army’s Headquarters Logistic 10 Corps, Chaklala Cantonment.

In this respect, the Headquarters Logistic 10 Corps, Chaklala Cantonment, has written separate letters to Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Federal Government Services Hospital and Capital Development Authority Hospital and Rawalpindi’s Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital and Holy Family Hospital.

The letters read that a comprehensive plan had been made to provide effective medical support to troops and all concerned during the mega event of national significance.

They added that the hospitals should be on high alert, and activate their respective mass causality and disaster management plans during general elections.

The violence fears have already led to the tight security plans countrywide.

Terrorist attacks have marred election campaign, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhutunkhwa in the last few weeks forcing many parties to limit their canvassing. Many political leaders are understood to be on the hit list of terrorists.