Sun July 22, 2018
Newspost

July 22, 2018

EOBI pensioners

This refers to the letter ‘Meagre pension’ (July 20) by Syed Hussein El-Edroos. I fully endorse the writer’s views regarding the plight of EOBI pensioners. The EOBI pension case has been pending in the Supreme Court for over a year. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of senior citizens have been suffering and finding it difficult to make ends meet. The higher authorities should hear the case on priority on a humanitarian basis and ensure that justice is served to pensioners.

Ahmad Nawaz ( Islamabad )

