tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter ‘Meagre pension’ (July 20) by Syed Hussein El-Edroos. I fully endorse the writer’s views regarding the plight of EOBI pensioners. The EOBI pension case has been pending in the Supreme Court for over a year. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of senior citizens have been suffering and finding it difficult to make ends meet. The higher authorities should hear the case on priority on a humanitarian basis and ensure that justice is served to pensioners.
Ahmad Nawaz ( Islamabad )
This refers to the letter ‘Meagre pension’ (July 20) by Syed Hussein El-Edroos. I fully endorse the writer’s views regarding the plight of EOBI pensioners. The EOBI pension case has been pending in the Supreme Court for over a year. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of senior citizens have been suffering and finding it difficult to make ends meet. The higher authorities should hear the case on priority on a humanitarian basis and ensure that justice is served to pensioners.
Ahmad Nawaz ( Islamabad )
Comments