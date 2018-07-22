Sun July 22, 2018
July 22, 2018

Safety comes first

That nine shops were robbed in Saddar, Karachi highlights the rising number of crimes in the city. The incident took place on Wednesday (July 18) and according to some media reports, at least Rs860,000 in cash was stolen from the property.

It was, however, shocking to learn that the market – which is among the city’s biggest markets – had no CCTV cameras installed in shops. The authorities considered should ensure proper security arrangements so that such incidents are averted in the future.

S Baloch ( Kech )

