RAWALPINDI: The Qul ceremony of Abdul Hameed Qureshi, former principal F.G. Sirsyed School, Mall Road will be held today (July 21) at 11.a.m. at House No NE-2933, Mohallah New Amr Pura, Street No 13-A Glass Factory. Mourners: Irfan Hameed Qureshi, Imran Hameed Qureshi, Rizwan Hameed Qureshi
