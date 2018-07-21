Sat July 21, 2018
Qul

RAWALPINDI: The Qul ceremony of Abdul Hameed Qureshi, former principal F.G. Sirsyed School, Mall Road will be held today (July 21) at 11.a.m. at House No NE-2933, Mohallah New Amr Pura, Street No 13-A Glass Factory. Mourners: Irfan Hameed Qureshi, Imran Hameed Qureshi, Rizwan Hameed Qureshi

