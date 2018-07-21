Vandersay gets one-year suspension for ‘night out’

KINGSTON: Leg spinner Jeffrey Vandersay has been fined 20 percent of his annual contract and handed a one year suspension for breaching an official Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Code of Conduct.

Vandersay was sent home from Sri Lanka’s tour of West Indies ahead of the third Test in Barbados on disciplinary grounds following a ‘night out’ in St. Lucia. Cricbuzz understood that Vandersay and three other players had visited a night club in St. Lucia after the final day’s play of the drawn second Test match.

The team management had made a complaint to the police after the 28-year-old was not found in his room the following morning. Vandersay, who turned up at the hotel a few hours later, told the team management that the other players had got back to the hotel leaving him alone in the night club, after which he had lost his way.

Vandersay’s tour of the Caribbean ended on June 23 but his punishment was delayed until an inquiry committee fully studied the report of the incident submitted by team manager on the tour, Asanka Gurusinha. Vandersay was also left out of the squad for the ongoing series against South Africa. Vandersay was imposed with the suspension and fine following the player’s admission of guilt over the incident.