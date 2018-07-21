Three killed in rain-related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR: At least three people were killed in rain-related incidents in Peshawar and Landikotal tehsil of Khyber district on Friday.

Two members of a family died and another injured when the roof of their rented house collapsed due to rains in Dir Colony on the Ring Road in the provincial capital.

Officials of the Rescue 1122 said that one Sher Zaman and his two children were buried under the rubble when the roof of their dilapidated house collapsed early in the day. They were rushed to hospital but Sher Zaman, 38, and his daughter, Shehnaz, 5, succumbed to injuries. One Rizwan was under treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, torrential rain and flash flood played havoc in Landikotal subdivision of Khyber district, killing a man and washing away several vehicles.

Assistant Commissioner of Landikotal Niaz Muhammad told The News that heavy rain and floods played havoc in Torkham border, Shalman and Bazaar Zakhakhel. He said an Afghan national identified as Ghaljee Khan was killed when his truck washed away by flood in Torkham.

He said several heavy trucks loaded with different goods and other passenger vehicles were also destroyed in the flash flood in Landikotal.

The official said a number of shops, private offices and other buildings also suffered damage in the torrential rain. “Pak-Afghan road in Torkham was also severely damaged by flash flood,” Niaz said.