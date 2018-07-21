Workshop

LAHORE: An international workshop on “Nonlinear Analysis and its Applications” was held at the Government College University (GCU) here on Friday.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah chaired the workshop organised by Mathematics Department. Two eminent international speakers Prof Dr Abdul Rahim Khan from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, (KFUPM), Dhahran, Saudi Arabia and Prof Dr Safeer Hussain Khan from Department of Mathematics, Statistics and Physics, Qatar University, also addressed the event.

As many as 200 participants from different universities of Pakistan attended the workshop spread over four technical sessions. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Prof Hassan Shah said research had become complex and multidisciplinary, and it had become imperative for students, especially science students, to have knowledge about multiple disciplines.

He expressed gratitude to the international speakers for their invaluable time and contribution. He also talked about the relevance of the workshop with reference to the other disciplines.