Action against violators of ECP rules

LAHORE: On the directions of Lahore Division Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha, a comprehensive action was taken in the division on the violation of code of conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan for the upcoming general election 2018.

From July 13 to July 19, total 1,180 violations regarding illegal publicity were observed in the four districts of the division and all were removed immediately by the district administrations. Six FIRs, 29 show-cause notices were issued and fine imposed in one week.

In Nankana district, six FIRs were registered and fine was imposed on six persons. Four warning letters were issued to the violators. Most violations of code of conduct regarding illegal publicity appeared in Lahore district which were 554 out of 1,180. All violations were removed by immediate and continuous crackdown.

According to the divisional administration, impartial and comprehensive crackdown would continue in the while division to implement the ECP code of conduct.