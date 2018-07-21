Stars shine at ‘Teefa in Trouble’ premeire

LAHORE: The much-awaited blockbuster – “Teefa in Trouble”, the debut of Ali Zafar and Maya Ali in the Pakistani film industry, had a star-studded premiere on Friday night. The wait for Pakistani fans is over and they can enjoy the movie at nearest cinemas.

The stars were excited at the ceremony. Talking to The News, musician and actor Ali Zafar said that he was extremely excited for the film and could not express his gratitude in words.

He said, “Love and appreciation of people have made it a hit even before its release. It is the first Pakistani film that will be released in 25 countries, out of which, 10-15 countries would see a Pakistani film’s screening for the first time.” He was accompanied by his family and friends who were as equally happy and glad.

Appreciating his director, he said, “I have worked with Rahim when I was struggling as a musician. It was a dream to work with him in a movie, which has come true.”

The female lead of the movie, Maya Ali said, “I cannot believe that we are getting so much love from people. Nervousness is on its peak and fingers are crossed. Ali is an outstanding co-star and I have learned a lot from him. He was very supportive as he has already proved his mettle in Bollywood with hits such as ‘Meray Brother Ki Dulhan’, ‘Tere Bin Laden’ etc and I cannot ask more from Allah Almighty.”

About her role in the film, Maya Ali said that she played a girl who has much clarity in life and doesn’t need anyone to tell her anything. She urged fans to watch the film in cinemas at their earliest, “otherwise they will miss out on something great”.

Film director Ahsan Raheem received an overwhelming response and cheers from the crowd upon his arrival. "The movie took two years to make but those were the most memorable two years," he said about his debut film.

In Pakistan, the film was released under the banner of Geo Films. The music of the film has also been composed by Ali Zafar, who has written the lyrics and sung them too. The music of the film is already breaking record on music charts.

Usman Peer Zada, Danyal Zafar and Umar Khan with the rest of the cast attended the premiere. The film is mostly shot in Poland and Pakistan apart from one song which is filmed in Bangkok.

The first spell of shooting was in Lahore which lasted for 40 days, the second spell in Poland lasted for almost 35 days and then another four to five days of shooting took place in Bangkok.