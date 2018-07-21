Trainer plane’s door falls off

LAHORE: The door of a low-flying trainee aircraft fell off and crashed onto a road in the Muslim Town police jurisdiction on Friday.

Nobody was hurt in the incident. Passersby handed over the door to police. Man murdered: A man was killed by two persons in the Manawan area on Friday following an old enmity.

According to police, the accused, identified as Ameer Hamza and Khurram, shot victim Wasif to death over an old enmity and escaped from the scene. Police have removed the body to morgue and registered a murder case.

Body fished out: The body of a man who had drowned in a canal in the Ferozwala area has been fished out from Ravi Siphon on Friday. The deceased was identified as Shafique. He had dived in a local canal in Ferozwala for swimming and drowned. The body has been removed to morgue.

Training: The Accidental Emergency Response Course for National Highways and Motorway Police concluded at Emergency Services Academy here. The closing ceremony organised at Managers Training Centre (MTC) at Rescue 1122 Headquarters was attended by the Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 DG along with a Motorway Police DIG.

The Rescue 1122 DG said the training would definitely enhance the operational capacity of motorway police to deal with accidents in a better way.He assured the Motorway Police of continuous support from Rescue 1122 for further training.