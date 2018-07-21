Four injured in Chaman bomb blast

Ag APP

CHAMAN: At least four people, including a child, were injured in remote-controlled blast on the Mall Road Friday afternoon. Around five to six kilogrammes of explosives fitted in a parked motorcycle were detonated through remote control, police told Geo News. According to the police, a vehicle belonging to law enforcement agencies was targeted in the incident, which along with some other private cars was damaged in the explosion.

The injured, two of whom are reported critical, were shifted to the Civil Hospital. Internet services were suspended an hour before the incident took place after law enforcement agencies received information about a security threat.

The Mall Road is a busy road with important offices located in the vicinity including the police's Special Branch, the City Police Station and a Frontier Corps check post. The additional deputy commissioner (revenue) also resides in the same locality. Public property — including over ten shops — was partially destroyed in the incident.