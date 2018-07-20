Fri July 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

A
APP
July 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

More rain likely today

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain-thundershower with gusty winds for isolated places of Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fata, Kashmir and Gilgit- Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, seasonal low was lying over Northwest Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during next 48 hours.

Rain-thundershower is likely in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Zhob, Kalat, Mirpurkhas divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday, PMD said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar