More rain likely today

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain-thundershower with gusty winds for isolated places of Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fata, Kashmir and Gilgit- Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, seasonal low was lying over Northwest Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during next 48 hours.

Rain-thundershower is likely in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Zhob, Kalat, Mirpurkhas divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday, PMD said.