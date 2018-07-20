Fri July 20, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2018

Matric result tomorrow

LAHORE: Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore will announce the result of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examination 2018 on Saturday (tomorrow).

However, the names of the high achievers will be announced in a press conference on Friday (today). The prize distribution ceremony for the high achievers will be held at a local hotel on Saturday.

