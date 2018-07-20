Minister vows to strengthen industry

LAHORE: Provincial Caretaker Minister for IC&T Mian Anjum Nisar has said that he would make efforts to strengthen the Punjab small industry.

Anjum was presiding over the 102nd meeting of Punjab Small Industry Corporation’s (PSIC) board here at PSIC’s office on Thursday. The meeting discussed many issues in details and approved last meeting’s minutes and PSIC budget, for the period of four months, July-October 2018.

The minister lauded the role of PSIC in strengthening local industry. All the board members thanked the minister for his support in solving the issues being faced by local industry. Punjab Small Industry Corporation MD Tahir Khurshid, Secretary Industries Syed Javaid Bukhari, board members & leading businessman Mian M Ali, Saeeda Nazar, Abida Mukhtar, representatives of P&D, finance, revenue and other stakeholders were present.

Meanwhile, Anjum Nisar met with office bearers of All Pakistan Dry Ports Association in his office. A number of issues related to upcountry dry ports were discussed in the meeting, including tax & infrastructure levied by PRA.

The minister assured the delegation of resolving the issues. He directed the PRA member to take steps for solution to the issues. Dry Port Association Chairman Hanif Khan, Khalid Butt, Member PRA Zain-ul-Abidin and others were also present.