IG orders high alert to counter terrorists plots

LAHORE: Punjab IG Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has issued directions for putting security on high alert to counter plans of terrorists, extremists and anti-social elements in the province ahead of general elections 2018.

In his letter to Lahore CCPO along with RPOs, DPOs and CPOs, the IGP has ordered all the officers to expedite search, sweep and intelligence based combing operations in all the districts of the province. He ordered for installing mobile check post under the supervision of circle officers in sensitive areas on daily basis and increasing patrolling hours of Dolphin, PRU and other patrolling forces in the areas where election campaigns are at their peak. In the letter, the IGP ordered for ensuring implementation of ECP code of conduct. He ordered prompting action against those who would violate loudspeaker act or do firing in the air, print, publish or broadcast hate speech etc. The IG said that search, sweep and combing operations should be conducted on daily basis in the surroundings of sensitive polling stations. He ordered strict action against those who would violate Tenant Registration Act while strict monitoring should be done on inter-district & inter-provincial check posts. He said to strengthen the security, polling staff and the voters of the sensitive polling stations should be monitored through CCTV cameras. He said that it is the prime responsibility of Punjab police to maintain peaceful environment and for that purpose he has ordered to ensure the implementation of security plan according to the designed SOP’s for corner meetings, rallies, and processions to maintain peace.