‘Teefa in Trouble’ being released across Pakistan today

KARACHI: The much awaited and most expensive film ‘Teefa in Trouble’ will be released today (Friday), which will hit box office across Pakistan. The first movie of Ali Zafar and Maya Ali will be released with the cooperation of Light Angle, Mandviwalla Entertainment and Geo Films.

Teefa in Trouble movie is being also released in 25 countries with multiple languages. A cultural and showbiz ceremony was held which was attended by renowned superstars of media industry, fashion industry and also literary,industry and also literary, social and film personalities who gave a magnanimous touch to colourful premiere of Teefa in Trouble.

Director Ahsan Rahim, Producer and Actor Ali Zafar , Actress Maya Ali, actors Javed Sheikh, Mehmood Aslam, Sofia Khan, Faisal Qureshi, Mah Noor, Isma Abbas, Nayyar Ejaz, Seemi Raheel and others attended the grand ceremony of Teefa in Trouble. Ali Zafar succeeded in giving a great gift to viewers and fans in shape of Teefa in Trouble.



Indeed, this has really boosted the image of Pakistani movies for the global film audience and industry. For the promotions, Ali Zafar ensured every actor and actress part of the movie to be revealed with their solo posters which went viral on the social media. Marketing and promotions have been unprecedented for any movie to have come out from Pakistan.

Teefa in Trouble will be remembered for a long time because Ali Zafar has played a pivotal role in promoting and highlighting the movie not at national but also at international level. The fans who watched premiere of Teefa in Trouble praised its story, songs, music composing and acting which created a great charm. It is expected that the film will be a hit the box office and will do huge business.