SC acquits three accused convicted on terrorism charges

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday acquitted three accused, convicted on terrorism charges after the prosecution failed to prove the crimes against them.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa ordered release of three accused involved in firing on a bus in Sibbi, Balochistan in 2011 wherein some 11 passengers were killed.

The court set aside the order, upheld by Balochistan High Court, awarding death sentence as well as imprisonment to three accused namely Rehmat Ullah, Murad Ali and Abdur Rehman on charges of terrorism.

The court ordered release of the three accused while giving them the benefit of doubt with the ruling that the prosecution had failed to prove the crime against the suspects.

During the course of hearing, the court observed that High Courts have a high reputation but how such decisions could be given importance. Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa observed that the trial court awarded a 14-year sentence for a crime which requires a maximum of ten years and the learned high court also upheld the verdict of trial court. The prosecution failed to prove crime against the accused persons hence giving them benefit of doubt, they were released, the court ruled.