Fri July 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Naya Nazimabad Inter-Academy U16 Football from Aug 1

KARACHI: The 1st Naya Nazimbabad Independence Day Inter-Academy Under-16 Football tournament will be held from August 1 to 12 here at the Naya Nazimbabad Football Stadium.The organisers on Thursday said that those academies who want to feature in the event should contact organising secretary Nasir Ismail. Players born on or after January 1 are eligible to participate in the event.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar