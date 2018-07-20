Naya Nazimabad Inter-Academy U16 Football from Aug 1

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The 1st Naya Nazimbabad Independence Day Inter-Academy Under-16 Football tournament will be held from August 1 to 12 here at the Naya Nazimbabad Football Stadium.The organisers on Thursday said that those academies who want to feature in the event should contact organising secretary Nasir Ismail. Players born on or after January 1 are eligible to participate in the event.
