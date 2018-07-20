Abid, Aqeel, Heera in quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Abid Mushtaq, Aqeel Khan, and Heera Aashiq reached the quarter-finals of men’s singles in the 2nd EAM & SEM Memorial National Tennis Championship at Karachi Gymkhana on Thursday.
In the pre-quarter-finals, Abid thrashed Shakirullah from KP 6-0, 6-0; Aqeel smashed Saqib Hayat 6-0, 6-3; and Heera beat Mohd Dada 6-1, 6-1. Nouman Aftab defeated Parbad Kumar 7-5, 6-1 in the second round of junior 18 category.
In the second round of under-16 singles, Nalain Abbas thrashed Kamran Khan 6-0, 6-0; Ibrahim Khan beat Yahya 6-1, 6-4; Rayyan Jawwad smashed S M Oanuddin 6-1, 6-0; Hashish Kumar overpowered Samad 6-4, 7-5, and M Dada won against Asim 6-0, 6-3.
In under-14 singles second round, Hamid Israr beat Hasnain 6-1, 6-0; Yahya beat Rayyan Khan 6-0, 6-0; Ibrahim Khan beat Abdullah 6-0, 6-1; Ashar Mir beat Ahmed Neal 6-3, 6-2; Kashish Kumar beat Saim Danish 6-1, 6-4; and M Ibrahim got walkover against Farooq Atiq.
In under-12 singles second round, Hamza Romal beat Sarim 8-0; Abdullah Aftab beat Namir Shua 8-0; Ahmed Neal beat Huzaifa Saeed 8-1; Zain Ehtisham beat Ayan Yousuf 8-0; Rayyan Ahmed beat Ahsan Ahmed 8-1; and Mahatir Mohammad beat Ayan Yousuf 8-6.
In men’s doubles first round, Shakirullah and Hassan overpowered Parbat and Hashish 6-2, 4-6, 7-6; Aqeel Khan and Yasir Khan defeated Nauman and Saqib 6-3, 6-4. Samir Paracha and Farhan Wahid beat Hasan Khan and Kamran Ahmed 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of 35 doubles.
