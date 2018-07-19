British Open visits were a thing of the past: Woods

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland: There was a spell not so long ago when Tiger Woods, in the depths of despair over recurring back problems, felt he would never again grace the fairways of a British Open.

It therefore comes as little surprise to see the 42-year-old American wearing a smile as wide as the Atlantic when he talks excitedly about the challenges that lie ahead as he prepares to take on the fearsome par-71 Carnoustie layout in Thursday’s opening round.

“I’ve always loved playing links golf,” the 14-times major winner told reporters.

“It’s my favourite type. I enjoy this type because it is so creative.

“A certain shot you think is a wonderful shot down the middle of the fairway could bounce some weird way. That’s just part of it and the fun challenge of it.”

“There were points in time I certainly thought I’d never play in this championship again,” said Woods, who will be making his first appearance at golf’s oldest major since 2015.

“It’s great seeing it on TV but it’s even better in person. To have the opportunity to come back to play here in Scotland again, I’ve said this before throughout this year, it’s been a blessing.”