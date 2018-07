Tigers victorious in Yasin Cricket

LAHORE: Powerful Tigers moved into 2nd round of 34h M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Iqbal Town Gymkhana by 79 runs in a match played at Township Whites Ground on Wednesday.

Scores: Powerful Tigers 211/6 in 20 overs (Ahsan Dar 57, Nasir Ghafar 47, Hamdan Khan 32, M Tanveer 15*, Mohsin Ali 2/32). Iqbal Town Gymkhana 132 all out in 18.4 overs (Hamza Naveed 33, Ali Irfan 25, Mubashar Shah 16, Nasiruddin 14, Umer Rasool 4/9, Azeem Ashraf 3/28).