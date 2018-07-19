Root jumps to 2nd in ODI rankings

DUBAI: Joe Root’s new-found ODI form, that included two match-winning centuries in the three matches against India, has benefitted him with a career-best second spot on the ICC ODI rankings. His England counterparts, Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan too moved up the charts to the 19th and 22nd spots respectively.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, may have lost his first bilateral ODI series as a captain, but a strong showing in the recently concluded three-match series against England, with scores of 75, 45 and 71, saw him rise to a career-high 911 points on the ICC ODI batting charts, 73 points ahead of the next best. Kohli’s tally is now the sixth-best of all time, with Viv Richards’ 935 points achieved in 1985 topping the list. In the bowlers’ list, Kuldeep Yadav, thanks to his nine wickets across three games, which included the best figures of 6 for 25 by a left-arm spinner, made the loudest moves, jumping eight spots up to now sit pretty at the sixth spot on the ODI rankings. This is the first time he’s breaking into the top ten. His spin twin, Yuzvendra Chahal, dropped two spots but continues to remain in the top ten. The list continues to be topped by Jasprit Bumrah, who holds on to his spot despite having missed the series due to a webbing injury. England’s 2-1 series win over India also helped them widen the gap at the top of the table, taking them to 127 points, six clear of India’s 121. Pakistan’s thumping series win over Zimbabwe too helped them gain a point to strengthen their grip on the fifth spot.