7 illegal structures demolished

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Land Branch under its on-going campaign against illegal construction issued 40 notices during June and demolished seven structures being constructed illegally.

RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood informed that the Cantonment Board has accelerated its operation against illegal construction and notices are being issued to the rules violators.

Five illegal properties were also sealed during last month, he added. Talking to this agency he said that the board had issued 201 notices under Section 185 and 256 to the rules violators during last three months while the land branch also demolished 13 buildings erected illegally during the period as the property owners without getting prior approval of their building plans started construction.