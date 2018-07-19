Rainfall decreases in country, increases in Lahore

LAHORE: The current monsoon has failed to bring in enough rains across the country, which witnessed an overall one per cent decrease in rains as compared to the previous average normal rainfall.

The data collected from Met Office showed that from July 1 till July 18, 2017, normal rainfall occurred across the country was 29.3 mm, whereas, this year it was 28.9 mm, which was 1 per cent below the previous figures. The data revealed three provinces witnessed below normal rains while two witnessed above normal rains during the same period.

For the ongoing week, Met Office predicts that monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the upper and eastern parts of the country and are likely to continue in the coming days. It says westerly wave is also likely to influence the upper parts of the country around the weekend, which will result in rain-thundershowers with gusty winds at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Met officials predict that light to moderate rain-thundershowers are also expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D I Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D G Khan and Bahawalpur, Zhob, Kalat and Mirpurkhas divisions, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan up till Sunday. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during Wednesday-Saturday.

The data of MET Office showed that Punjab witnessed 28 per cent increase in rains from July 1 till July 18 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 4 per cent increase. It said Sindh witnessed 67 per cent decrease in rains during that period, Balochistan witnessed 38 per cent decrease and Gilgit Baltistan witnessed 57 per cent decrease in rains this monsoon.

Data of average monthly rain from July 1 till July 18 in big cities revealed that Rawalpindi witnessed a decrease of 151.1 per cent as its normal rainfall during the said period was 307.8 mm while actual rainfall this year was 156.7 mm.

Muree’s average rainfall in that period was 339.5mm and actual was 252.3 mm, showing a decrease of 87 per cent, Islamabad’s normal rainfall was 368.6 mm and actual was 223 mm, showing a decrease by 145.6 per cent.

Lahore was the only big city in Punjab which witnessed increase in rainfall as compared to the rainfall in previous year. The data revealed shows Lahore city witnessed 265.3 mm rain from July 1 till July 18, whereas, previous year’s normal rainfall was 190.9 mm, indicating an increase by 74.4 per cent while at Lahore airport 347.8 mm rain was recorded against the previous year’s 196.8 mm rainfall.

Mianwali witnessed 44 mm rain during that period, whereas, previous year’s normal rainfall was 144.6 mm, indicating a decrease of 100.6 per cent. Sargodha witnessed 96 mm rain against the previous year’s 120.8 mm, which was 24.8 per cent lower than the previous rainfall. Jhelum’s average rainfall was 243.1 mm and actual was 95 mm, showing a decrease of 148.1 per cent. Sialkot’s normal rainfall was 312.6 mm and actual was 165 mm, showing a decrease by 146.8 per cent.

Faisalabad witnessed 81.8 mm rain, whereas, previous year’s normal rainfall was 100.8 mm, indicating a decrease of 19 per cent. Bahawalnagar witnessed 35 mm rain against the previous year’s 70.8 mm, which was 35.8 per cent lower than the previous rainfall and Multan witnessed 0.9 mm rain from July 1 till July 18 whereas previous year’s normal rainfall was 49.6 mm, indicating a decrease of 48.7 per cent

Bahawalpur witnessed 17 mm rain, whereas, previous year’s normal rainfall was 40.4 mm, indicating a decrease of 23.4 per cent. Khanpur witnessed 22.6 mm rain against the previous year’s 33.3 mm, which was 10.7 per cent lower than the previous rainfall.

Garhi Duppata witnessed 142.4 mm rain, whereas, previous year’s normal rainfall was 263.3 mm, indicating a decrease of 100.6 per cent while Kotli witnessed 100.2 mm rain against the previous year’s 284.4 mm, which was 184.2 per cent lower than the previous rainfall.

On Wednesday, the city witnessed scattered rain. Rainfall was also recorded in different other cities, including Islamabad (Golra 57mm, Zero Point, 43, Bokra, 39, Saidpur, 34, IIAP 4), Rawalpindi (Chaklala, 48, Shamsabad, 29), Kamra, 47, Bhakkar 42, Lahore (A/P 29), Murree 28, Sahiwal 14, Kasur 9, Okara 5, Mianwali, Chakwal, 2, Noorpurthal, Gujrat, Lahore, 1, Badin, 32, Diplo, 30, Nagerparker, 16, Thatta, 4, Muzaffarabad, 20, Rawalakot, 19, Garidupatta, 12, Malamjabba, 47, Saidu Sharif, 22, Balakot, 19, Bannu, 13, Kakul, 10, Parachinar, Cherat, 9, Peshawar (City 6, AP 04), Pattan, 5, Kohat, 3, Dir, Risalpur, 2, Lasbella, 16, Khuzdar, 9 and Barkhan 1mm.

Wednesday’s highest temperature was recorded in Dalbandin and Turbat where the mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 30°C and minimum 28°C.