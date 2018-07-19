Karak villagers block road in protest

KARAK: Residents of several villages in the district on Wednesday blocked the main road leading to the oil and gas reserves in Nashapa area in protest against low gas pressure, lack of drinking water and other issues. The residents of Sanda Khurram, Sanda Manzai, Alwargi Banda, Zonaka Banda, Faqeeri Banda, and Nashapa Banda villages, led by a local elder Ihsan Khattak, blocked the activities of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited for more than eight hours. They complained that they were using firewood as a fuel despite the fact that the oil and gas had been explored on their lands and still face low gas pressure.