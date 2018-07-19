Volunteer for the environment

Our environment is facing countless threats. But it seems that no one cares. Unfortunately, the indifference of the authorities concerned has culminated in more environmental damage. Apart from environmental experts, this country needs environmental volunteers – people who are ready to work in every city, town and village in this country for the betterment of our environment and to combat climate change. A group of people in Islamabad are proving to be a classic example of environmental and park volunteers who are working day and night to save the popular Kachnar Park from environmental damage and pollution. These individuals make sure that the park is kept clean and that no tree is uprooted.

These individuals and groups of volunteers can lend a hand to the relevant authorities in a variety of ways, such as planting trees, mulching and watering gardens, or removing invasive species. These volunteers will also have the opportunity to work with trained employees of different federal and provincial level organisations to help preserve the existing parks and gardens, and also generate awareness about the environment. But these steps have to be carried out sooner.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad