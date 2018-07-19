Extension in returns filing date urged

KARACHI: Many taxpayers have failed to submit their monthly sales tax returns due to frequent server problems on the official web portal of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

In a communication with FBR Chairman, the Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) on Wednesday said that a number of members had informed about the non-availability of the official web portal even on the due date ie July 18 for the filing of sales tax return for June 2018.

The KTBA said that member IT FBR had acknowledged the problems and responded that poor internet services at the FBR House data centre were affecting the web-portal.