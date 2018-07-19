Dollar strengthens

TOKYO: The dollar rose across the board on Wednesday, climbing to a six-month high against the yen, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave an upbeat outlook for the U.S. economy and reinforced views that the Fed was on track to steadily hike interest rates.

In closely watched congressional testimony on Tuesday, Powell said he saw the United States on course for years more of steady growth, while largely discounting the risks associated with a trade war.

The dollar was up 0.05 percent at 112.955 yen after going as high as 113.08, its strongest since January 9.The euro dipped 0.05 percent to $1.1653 after losing 0.4 percent overnight.

An easing of risk aversion was reflected on Wall Street, which rose overnight and supported Asian stocks on Wednesday after Powell´s optimistic analysis of the U.S. economy.

"The dollar stands to gain further, particularly against the yen, with risk aversion in the equity markets petering out," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior FX strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"And while long-term Treasury yields are not rising prominently, this is a reflection of investor demand for U.S. assets that generates a degree of dollar-buying.