Wed July 18, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2018

24/7 complaint cell established

LAHORE: Citizens can register their complaints against Dolphin Squads and PRU at the newly-established complaint cell which will remain operational 24/7. They can call or send SMS at cellphone number 0309-2224111 or landline 042-99332278. Police officers will take action on the complaint without any delay.

