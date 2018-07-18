24/7 complaint cell established

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Citizens can register their complaints against Dolphin Squads and PRU at the newly-established complaint cell which will remain operational 24/7. They can call or send SMS at cellphone number 0309-2224111 or landline 042-99332278. Police officers will take action on the complaint without any delay.
