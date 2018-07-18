Call for impartial role of media in polls

LAHORE: Noted journalists and analysts at a seminar have stressed the need for impartial role of the media in general elections as they see the polls decisive for Pakistan’s future.

According to a press release, they were addressing a seminar organised by Punjab University Institute of Communication Studies (ICS) here on Tuesday. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad presided over the seminar while faculty members and students werea also present.

Prof Niaz said a lot of investment and division had been witnessed in the Pakistani media in the recent past. He said today’s Pakistan was much stronger than of 2005. He said, "Our media must highlight positive achievements of the country. Our media students have very important role to play in providing information and guiding the nation in future. Our senior journalists and academics must train our students for the purpose."

GCU: A woman-only business incubator and Women Innovation Network (WIN) have been launched at Government College University, Lahore, by Punjab Commission on the Status of Women. Caretaker Provincial Minister for Human Rights Faisal Mushtaq was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony.

Minister for Labour and Human Resources Nauman Kabeer and Punjab Commission on Status of Women (PCSW) Chairperson Fauzia Viqar were also present. The Women Innovation Network (WIN) seeks to set up a network of premier women-centric incubators across Punjab. The first incubator centre has been established in Lahore with an aim to support and facilitate the entrepreneur women and start–ups, and act as a model initiative to be replicated and adopted by other public and private sector entities across Pakistan.

results: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has announced result of second & third Professional B.Sc (Hons) Medical Laboratory Technology (revised scheme) annual examinations. According to a press release, a total of 108 candidates from 10 affiliated institutes appeared in the second professional examination out of which 94 passed and 12 failed. Hamza Khan of Shalamar Medical & Dental College, Lahore got first position. Saman Razzaq of The School of Allied Health Sciences, Lahore and Atif Munir of FMH College of Medicine & Dentistry Lahore got second and third positions respectively.

In the third professional examination, a total of 139 candidates from 11 affiliated institutes appeared out of which 89 passed and 50 failed. Rabia Rasheed, Nargis Sami and Mehwish Haleem all from Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore got first, second and third position respectively.