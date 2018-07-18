Wed July 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2018

Brain-eating amoeba kills man in Karachi

KARACHI: A 30-year-old man became the sixth victim of the dreaded amoeba Naegleria fowleri at a private hospital in Karachi, Sindh health department officials said on Tuesday.“Shafqat Sheheryar was a resident of Steel Town, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where he was diagnosed with Naegleria fowleri infection. He died late on Monday night,” said Dr Zafar Mehdi, focal person of the Naegleria Fowleri monitoring committee, while talking to The News.

