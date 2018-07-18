Wed July 18, 2018
July 18, 2018

Watch your language

It is sad to witness Imran Khan getting carried away and calling people, who in their wisdom thought it appropriate to show solidarity with former PM Nawaz Sharif, donkeys. Imran Khan justifies his undemocratic intolerance for opponents and name-calling by saying that Nawaz’s conviction by NAB court for having assets which could not be accounted for by his declared sources of income and tax returns doesn’t give the former PM the right to have public support.

Imran Khan should be careful with his choice of words and not display any fascist tendencies. He should stay away from raising tempers in an already tensed political environment.

Aneela Chandio

Sukkur 

