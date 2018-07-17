Afghanistan to enhance border security during Pak polls

ISLAMABAD: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Monday assured Pakistan of enhanced border security measures on the Afghan side of border between the two countries, as assistance to Pakistani security forces during the election period.

The Afghan president made two separate calls on Monday first to Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and then caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk to offer condolence on the blasts in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recent days.

It was stated by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor through his tweet that the Afghan president expressed his condolences on loss of innocent lives in recent terrorist incidents. He assured the COAS for enhanced border security measures on Afghanistan side as assistance to Pakistan’s security forces during election period.

General Bajwa thanked Afghan president for his concern. Later, President Ashraf Ghani called the prime minister to offer condolences on the recent terrorist attacks targeting the election rallies in KP and Balochistan. Condemning the attacks, he expressed deep sorrow and sympathy on the tragic loss of precious lives.

Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk termed the attacks as cowardly acts of the enemies to try to derail the democratic process in the country and stressed that the caretaker government is committed to ensure that elections take place according to announced schedule.

“Such actions would not deter our resolve,” the prime minister added. Both leaders agreed to work together to defeat the common enemies for peace and security in the region.

Meanwhile, condolence messages in great number are pouring in from various countries regarding the heinous attacks.

The Arab Republic of Egypt in a statement strongly condemned the terrorist attack which took place in Balochistan on Friday. The statement also included the condolences for the victim families and hoping speedy recovery for the injured people. The statement also expressed the need of continuation of international efforts to combat and defeat extremism and destructive ideas.

Ambassador of Qatar Saqr bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri issued statement of his government saying the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates Qatar’s firm position rejecting violence and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations regardless of the motives or reasons.

The statement expressed Qatar’s condolences to the Pakistani government and people and to the families of the victims.

The Australian government has also condemned the blasts. The statement issued by its High Commissioner. Margaret Adamson says that the Australian High Commission condemns the heinous, cowardly terrorist attacks in recent days on political candidates and their supporters in KP and Balochistan as they prepared to exercise their democratic right to vote in Pakistan’s national elections.

Margaret Adamson said: "I strongly condemn the attack on election rallies in Mastung and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. I am deeply grieved to hear about the loss of so many precious lives. Australia stands with Pakistan in its efforts to combat terrorism and protect democracy by holding free and fair elections."

Meanwhile, Chief of General Staff Iranian Armed Forces Major General Dr Mohammad Bagheri along with a high-level delegation visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) and called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to the ISPR, during the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security, defence cooperation and Pak-Iran border management were discussed.

The COAS emphasised the need to further enhance military to military cooperation between the two armed forces. General Bajwa said that enhanced Pakistan-Iran cooperation will have positive impact on peace and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries and also condemned recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan.