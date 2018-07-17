Two football fans die in France during World Cup victory celebrations

PARIS: Two people died in France during the 2018 FIFA World Cup victory celebrations, the Le Parisien daily reported, adding that the incidents had taken place in the Haute-Savoie region in the country’s east and in the Oise region north of Paris.

According to the newspaper, a football fan died in the Haute-Savoie city of Annecy after jumping into a canal and hitting the bottom. Another man died in the town of Saint-Felix in Oise as he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree while calling out football slogans.

A football fan drove his motorcycle into a group of kids aged between three and six years in the town of Frouard in the Meurthe-et-Moselle region. According to Le Parisien, the kids were badly injured.

Another fan drove his car onto a footpath in the town of Aubenas, the Ardeche region, and ran the vehicle over three people who were later hospitalized.

A woman suffered severe wounds after falling from a transport platform that hosted World Cup fans in the town of La Fleche, the Sarthe region. The woman was taken to the hospital.

Besides, French Interior Ministry Spokesman Frederic de Lanouvelle said that 45 police officers and gendarmes had received wounds while quelling disturbances in Paris and other French cities on Sunday night.

Major clashes between football fans and police took place near the Drugstore Publicis store on Champs-Elysees in Paris. Attackers broke the windows and looted the store, taking mostly wine and champagne. According to Le Parisien, at least two other shops and boutiques have been vandalized.