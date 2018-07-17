AIOU to launch teachers’ training programme next month

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will formally launch teachers’ training programme for distance and non-formal education from Autumn 2018 semester.

The admissions for the course as well as for the rest of the University’s stipulated programmes will begin from August 1 with start of the new semester, it was stated on Monday.

It will be a certificate programme for a period of six months. The AIOU is first in the country providing training to the teachers, engaged in providing education through online or distance learning system.

The programme is being started on the initiative of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui who attached high importance to quality education. The programme will meet the requirements of trained teachers in the field of literacy and non-formal education at the primary and the middle level.

It has been designed in collaboration of UNESCO, JICA and Federal Ministry of Education. This is also the first-ever programme which will mainly benefit the marginalised section of the society.

The programme is based on Accelerated education curriculum prepared by Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training. Multi-grade teaching, use of mocks and models are the salient features of this programme.

The female students of Balochistan and rural areas of Sindh will be specially benefited by this programme as they are being given exemptions in fee, as decided by the Vice chancellor.It may be mentioned here that UNESCO has recently acknowledged contribution of AIOU in establishing Adult Literacy Centre and organising such training programmes.

Meanwhile, an adult literacy canter has also been set up at AIOU to provide basic education to the low-cadre illiterate employees.The proposal for establishing the canter was approved by the University’s executive council, in order to improve literacy rate among the illiterate adults.

The programme was arranged and designed by the University’s Department of Distance and Non-Formal Continuing Education. Director of the Department Dr. Ajmal said the Centre will serve as a model to teach those who could not avail the schooling facility at their early age. The same programme will be undertaken at the regional level, he added.