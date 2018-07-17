HEC mulling strategy to involve students in countering intolerance, extremism

Islamabad: Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Bunari has said the HEC was mulling for initiatives aimed at creating awareness among the students about the need for promoting tolerance in the society.

In an exclusive talk with, the chairman said that commission would interact with the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) for the prospects of formulating the strategy aiming at countering extremism mindset at public and private sector universities.

HEC would take further steps after reviewing the recommendations forwarded by the NACTA including peace building through on campus extracurricular activities, promotion of universities-seminaries interaction and impact of social media and online content on youth, exploring causes of violence among students etc, he added.

The chairman also highlighted the role of the students in the development of the society

through interaction with the concerned stakeholders over the issues like countering intolerance and extremism in the society.