NLC launches vehicles recovery service on GT Road

Rawalpindi: National Logistics Cell (NLC) has launched a recovery service of light and heavy vehicles along entire length of GT Road with an aim to enhance the efficiency and performance of the logistics industry and facilitate general commuters, says a press release.

Named as ‘NLC Dost Recovery’, the service will be available 24/7 round the year and is first of its kind along GT Road which will alleviate the hardships being faced by commuters in general and transporters in particular in event of mishaps and breakdowns. Latest machinery and equipment has been placed at the important equidistant facilities astride GT Road to help motorists and truckers in timely recovery of light and heavy vehicles. A dedicated helpline UAN- 042-111-321-321 has been established for prompt response to salvage and rescue the disabled /damaged vehicles.

The service is part of the overall concept of Drivers Emergency and Rest Areas (DERAs) which is planned to be launched in near future. NLC Trucking & Bus Services (NTBS) a subsidiary of NLC will establish International Standard Service Areas having integrated facilities along GT Road which will later be extended to Makran Coastal Highway, Karakoram Highway, Indus Highway, Quetta-Gwadar Route, Quetta-Taftan Route and Western CPEC Routes.

The proposed DERAs of international standard will provide latest facilities including multipurpose parking, Masjids, fuel stations, eateries, warehouses, mart, workshops, ambulance, first aid station, washrooms and other amenities etc as envisaged in the National Trucking Policy. DERAs assume vital importance as monumental surge in heavy vehicular traffic is being anticipated after operationalization of the game changer China Pakistan Economic Corridor. NLC alongwith other stakeholders has devised comprehensive plans to meet the demands of CPEC logistics.

Recovery constitutes integral plank of logistics system particularly in long haulage. Breakdowns and mishaps of heavy vehicles is common sight on GT Roads that not only hinder flow of traffic on highways but also cause financial losses to the traders and transporters due to long delays in delivery of goods. The transporters miss shipment deadlines which inevitably affects the supply chain. A robust recovery service will help large and small fleet operators to minimize losses caused by mechanical failures.

All stakeholders associated with transport industry of the country will hugely benefit from the service as presently there is no organized recovery facility along GT Road. The idea of initiating the service has received overwhelming response from the transporters and general public. It is worth-mentioning here that Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) have been reached with transport associations, bus services, transport departments of organizations, private vehicle recovery owners and oil marketing companies for provision of recovery services on GT Road.