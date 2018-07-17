HEC encourages universities to plantation, contribution for dams

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has directed higher educational institutions to participate in tree plantation campaign and contribute in Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam fund being established by Supreme Court to combat on-going water crisis and environmental degradation.

In a recently issued letter to vice chancellors, rectors of all public and private sector universities, the HEC directed the educational institutions to be an active part of greener Pakistan movement by initiating tree plantation campaign in their respective campuses.

One of the primary reasons of instructing universities is to play their part in HEC’s resolve to involve universities in fight against socio-economic issues including water crisis and environmental degradation, the letter said.

The letter further reads, every student and member of the university should plant one tree to contribute to this effort. It advises that every plant should be tagged with the name of student or staff member who planted it and they should take care of plant till 8 weeks. This will ensure better survival of the trees planted and inculcate a sense of responsibility in those who spend a few minutes of their day to nurture it, the letter explains.