22 quack centres sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission Monday sealed 22 quack’s centres in two cities. According to a press release, the PHC teams had taken action against quacks in Gujranwala and Okara. Officials of the district administration and police were accompanying the PHC teams. The teams had visited 51 treatment centres, sealed 22 businesses of quacks while 21 illegal practitioners had closed down quackery outlets. In Gujranwala and Okara, 12 and 10 quack’s outlets were sealed respectively.