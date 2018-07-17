Tue July 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

22 quack centres sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission Monday sealed 22 quack’s centres in two cities. According to a press release, the PHC teams had taken action against quacks in Gujranwala and Okara. Officials of the district administration and police were accompanying the PHC teams. The teams had visited 51 treatment centres, sealed 22 businesses of quacks while 21 illegal practitioners had closed down quackery outlets. In Gujranwala and Okara, 12 and 10 quack’s outlets were sealed respectively.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar