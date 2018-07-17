Tue July 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Corresopondent
July 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Official suspended


Rawalpindi: Finally, deputy commissioner, Rawalpindi Umar Jhangir has taken action against corrupt officials in revenue department and suspended Cantonment Registry Branch ‘Moharar’ Muhammad Arshad on Monday.

The deputy commissioner has taken all revenue record of Cantonment Registry Branch in his custody and ordered of inquiry against Muhammad Arshad who was a millionaire ‘Moharir’ working in the same seat on same post for the last of 10 years.

The deputy commissioner has deputed Assistant Commissioner (Headquarters) Ashar Iqbal as an inquiry officer of this case. The additional charge of ‘Moharir’ of Cantonment Registry Branch has been given to Muhammad Ihsan Piracha who is looking after all matters. The local management official spokesman Muhammad Shahid Shah has confirmed it.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar