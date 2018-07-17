Official suspended





Rawalpindi: Finally, deputy commissioner, Rawalpindi Umar Jhangir has taken action against corrupt officials in revenue department and suspended Cantonment Registry Branch ‘Moharar’ Muhammad Arshad on Monday.

The deputy commissioner has taken all revenue record of Cantonment Registry Branch in his custody and ordered of inquiry against Muhammad Arshad who was a millionaire ‘Moharir’ working in the same seat on same post for the last of 10 years.

The deputy commissioner has deputed Assistant Commissioner (Headquarters) Ashar Iqbal as an inquiry officer of this case. The additional charge of ‘Moharir’ of Cantonment Registry Branch has been given to Muhammad Ihsan Piracha who is looking after all matters. The local management official spokesman Muhammad Shahid Shah has confirmed it.