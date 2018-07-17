PML-N workers bailed

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court Monday granted bails to several PML-N leaders and workers, including former federal minister Kamran Michael and former MNA Mehr Ishtiaq for allegedly inciting people to violence on arrival day of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Appearing before the court, the PML-N leaders said they did not incite the people to violence; they just took rallies out to welcome their leader former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz at Lahore airport.

They said the FIRs registered against them were illegal and unlawful and the same were politically motivated. They neither damaged the public property nor did they incite the people to violence. At this, the court granted them bails and directed them to pay Rs100,000 surety bonds each. The prominent ones among those who were granted bails include former federal minister Kamran Michael, former MNA Mehr Ishtiaq, deputy mayor Mehr Mehmood, Muhammad Afzal, Basharat Ali, Malik Asif, Sharafat Ali, Mian Faisal, Muhammad Shabbir, Baqar Hussain, Mehr Imran and Muhammad Razzaq. Lohari Gate police had lodged FIRs against the PML-N workers and leaders.